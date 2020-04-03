Congrats are in order for Danielle Panabaker, who has welcomed her first child with husband Hayes Robbins! The 32-year-old “Flash” actress announced the arrival of her little one on Instagram with a close-up shot of her baby bump. “This was good, but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling,” she gushed. “Happy to announce that our baby was born, and we are safe, happy and healthy at home.” The “Arrow” alum, who didn’t share any additional details about the baby’s name or sex, tied the knot with her entertainment lawyer hubby in June 2017. At the time, Danielle celebrated the magical milestone on Instagram by writing, “6.24.17 Happiest day of my life.”