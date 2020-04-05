



Pinellas County, FL – Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis recently signed Safer At Home Executive Order, providing a statewide architecture for counties to build upon. Many Florida officials find themselves confused how previous local orders will dovetail with the Governor’s, particularly how the language negates previous restrictions on religious gatherings.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri details how Pinellas County will expand on the Governor’s orders.

Some Florida residents believe Safer At Home orders are being ignored.