



Florida – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pledges a forthcoming Executive Order waive tax collections on small business loans issued under the Federal Stimulus Bill.

Florida’s unemployment rate is rising due to the Corona virus. Current ability to process claims leaves many Florida residents frustrated as they are unable to submit new claims due to increased demand. The Governor promises to substantially boost efforts. As a result, the DEO will process 80,000 claims this week, up from 6,000. Another significant addition is ability to process paper claims for those residents without internet access.

For further information on unemployment eligibility and filing a claim in the State of Florida, please visit their site.

You can find Governor DeSantis’ Executive Orders here.