“All these pots were filled with herbs just last weekend” — With many people now having to stay home, there has been an increased interest in working in the garden. While normally busy this time of year, the Atlantic Gardening Company has seen record sales in the past weeks. Owner Guy Prevost suggests that for many, it has become a therapeutic outlet and means of family bonding. As something parents can do with their children, working with plants is proving to be a fun learning experience. And out of an abundance of caution, Prevost has been implementing several measures to ensure the safety and well-being of his customers.