



Pinellas County – Clearwater and Safety Harbor’s Fire Department have teamed up with Largo Fire Rescue to form a COVID-19 Response Unit, that three person team will respond to confirmed potential COVID-19 patients across parts of Pinellas County.

The unit will also have its own equipment to prevent cross contamination, a portion of the vehicle will be covered in plastic and the driver will not interact with patients.

Visit Florida’s official COVID-19 surveillance dashboard which provides a breakdown of cases by county or zip code.

CW44 deeply appreciates all efforts from our local first responders. Thank you.