St. Petersburg, FL – A St. Petersburg native is standing watch on the Naval Hospital Ship, Mercy that docked in Los Angeles in March due to COVID-19. At this time, the ship was deployed to serve non-COVID-19 patients, but is part of the U.S. efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The 24 year old Master-at-Arms 3rd Class, Ashlee McCasland stands security watch on the flight deck.

Though the deployment means being separated from her family and friends, she is proud to be part of of such a noble effort.

CW44 thanks all of our service men and women for everything they are doing to keep us safe.