



Tampa Bay Area – According to a University of Washington coronavirus pandemic model, COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the Tampa Bay area as soon as April 21. The decision to leave your home for essential items in the coming weeks has become more difficult. Some Pasco residents report it appears to be business as usual when it comes to residents following the Governor’s Executive Order. In Pinellas, some business owners are abiding by state and local orders as an ultimatum, “close your business or close your casket“.

It may be months before we can determine how effective the social-distancing efforts are in the Tampa Bay area, but Google has released an analytics-based tool to help you make informed decisions before you leave your home. For further data to help you make an informed decision, please refer to Florida’s official COVID-19 tracker dashboard.

UPDATED April 9, 2020 to reflect the adjusted April 21, 2020 peak projection in State of Florida.