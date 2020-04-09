



Tampa Bay, FL – Small business owners in Tampa Bay Area are finding relief in small bridge loans as a portion of the COVID-19 Stimulus package passed by the Federal Government.

Many small businesses have been severely affected by local and state Safer At Home orders. Some businesses have been forced to close their doors forever. This is a bit of relief that small business owners and contractors in the State of Florida can apply for immediately.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has set aside $50M to aid relief due to COVID-19 with small business and contractors. Typical payout is approximately $50,000 per loan, but that limit may be raised in specific situations. The state has already received more than 30,000 applications.