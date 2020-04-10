Tyler Perry Stresses Importance of Social Distancing After His Hairdresser Dies Perry issued the African-American community a heartfelt plea after the death of his longtime hair stylist, Charles Gregory. Tyler Perry, via Instagram Tyler Perry, via Instagram Tyler Perry, via Instagram Along with raising awareness online, Perry has been providing financial support in the wake of the pandemic. The television and film mogul recently paid $21,000 in tips to workers at an Atlanta restaurant. Perry also covered the cost of all of the groceries purchased during the hour allotted for elderly shoppers at 44 stores in Atlanta and 29 stores in New Orleans.