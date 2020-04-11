



Tampa, FL – Karen Heinberg, a 56 year old elementary school guidance counselor shares part one of her two part story on her positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and her recovery. Her message of hope falls on no better weekend than Easter.

As Florida nears the expected COVID-19 Apex date, your neighbors and fellow residents will be in great need of antibodies from survivors. If you are a survivor or COVID-19, we encourage you to share your plasma to help other Florida residents that will soon be in need of life-saving antibodies. You can review all of the requirements on OneBlood’s website.