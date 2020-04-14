



Tampa, FL – The full economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be seen, but one Tampa-based company is prepared to help stem the financial damage. Hillsborough County Schools will stand as the benchmark in such applications of turning energy waste into tangible savings. Minimise, just wrapped the world’s largest energy efficiency service project – for Hillsborough County Schools to the tune of $1.7M.

Minimise USA implements its disruptive No Capital Outlay financial model by utilizing the world’s most advanced technologies, resources and proven energy management tools. Drawing from ingenuity spanning the globe, Minimise provides its clients, small and large, public and private, with environmentally sensible bespoke energy solutions not only at zero cost but also with prepaid savings.