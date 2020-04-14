



Hillsborough County, FL – Hillsborough County Schools rolling out a once a week food delivery service to school children in need of meals. The objective is to provide healthy meals to children in need and limiting exposure in the process.

Beginning Wednesday, April 15th, our district will be distributing food one day per week– providing students one week’s worth of food at a time, instead of daily distribution.

Due to new CDC guidelines and a statewide stay-at-home order, our district wants to minimize contact between Student Nutrition Services workers and our families. We believe one-day-a-week food distribution will be safer for the community as a whole.

Families will be able to pick up a week’s worth of nutritious meals every Wednesday at the same 147 sites– between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will include one pound of lunch meat, a loaf of bread, milk, juice and nutritious snacks. Students will receive enough food for each school day. Buses will also be transporting foods into specific neighborhoods for pick up every Wednesday.

Each student will receive a bag of food that needs to be refrigerated, and one that can stay at room temperature. It’s important to note that these food bags will weigh over ten pounds together. If you are walking up or riding a bike to a Grab-and-Go site, please have your child bring their empty backpack to provide a simple way to transport the food.

Please visit Hillsborough County Schools website for further information and Grab and Go pick-up points.