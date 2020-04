Ryan Seacrest Announces $1 Million Coronavirus Relief Donation Seacrest revealed that he’d be donating to provide funding for relief efforts in New York and Los Angeles in a statement to ‘PEOPLE.’ Ryan Seacrest, via ‘PEOPLE’ Seacrest donated $750,000 to the First Responders Children’s Fund, where 200 first responders will receive food and housing through the next six weeks. Ryan Seacrest, via ‘PEOPLE’ Ryan Seacrest, via ‘PEOPLE’