NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees and oldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, has died at the age of 63. The team confirmed the news with a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Yankees mourn the passing of General Partner and Co-Chairperson Henry G. “Hank” Steinbrenner, who passed away earlier today at his home in Clearwater, Fla., from a longstanding health issue. Mr. Steinbrenner was 63.

Read more

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.