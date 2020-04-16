US actor Brian Dennehy speaks during a rally by the 9/11 Never Forget Coalition on December 5, 2009 across the street from Federal Court in New York to protest the plan to bring the conspirators in the September 11, 2001 attacks to trial in the city. AFP PHOTO/Stan Honda (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)





– Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy, whose career in film, television and stage spanned five decades – has died at the age of 81.

His daughter reported on Twitter that Dennehy died Wednesday night from natural causes that were not related to the coronavirus.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

