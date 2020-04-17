Filed Under:Brian Dennehy, Brian Dennehy obituary, Elizabeth Dennehy, Emmy Award, Golden Globe


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy, whose career in film, television and stage spanned five decades – has died at the age of 81.

His daughter reported on Twitter that Dennehy died Wednesday night from natural causes that were not related to the coronavirus.

