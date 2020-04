Niles Fitch Makes History as Disney’s First Black, Live-Action Prince The ‘This Is Us’ actor will play Prince Tuma in the forthcoming Disney+ film, ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.’ According to ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ the sci-fi fantasy chronicles the story of Sam, a Disney princess who is a “rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria.” Fitch celebrated the news on Twitter. Niles Fitch, via Twitter ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals’ is slated to air on Disney+ this summer.