Hillsborough County, Fla. (April 27, 2020) – Residents and local businesses have responded generously to the call for medical supplies to combat the effects of COVID-19 coronavirus, but more is needed. Hillsborough County officials are renewing their call for donations of gloves, face shields, and masks, including homemade masks. The supply of donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities, or other areas of need to protect those dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Donations received so far include more than 60,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, and 2,000 face shields. “These supplies can help save lives,’’ said Hillsborough County Emergency Management Division Director Tim Dudley. “They help protect those on the front lines of this pandemic and can help prevent the virus from spreading.’’ Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents, and others are asked to donate the following items: Impervious gowns

Face shields

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Tyvek suits

Exam gloves

Homemade masks The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment and new in the box or unused. All sizes are needed. The site also accepts donations of homemade masks to align with the most recent CDC guidelines. These masks will be distributed to non-clinical staff and patients. For a video about how to make a simple cloth facemask, go to Hillsborough County’s Official YouTube Channel. Supplies can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The site is manned by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Other Hillsborough County News Hillsborough County Extension is hosting Nutrition & Finance Hump Day Kahoot Challenge presented by the University of Florida IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences. This live, interactive competition will offer fun facts on nutrition and personal finance with prizes for the top three scorers on Wednesday, April 29, 11 – 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the session. Get Connected. Stay Alert.

