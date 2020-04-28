Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Idris Elba’s Sitcom Axed By Netflix
April 28, 2020 at 11:13 am
Filed Under:
Idris Elba
,
Netflix
,
sitcom
,
Turn Up Charlie
,
tv
Idris Elba’s Netflix sitcom ‘Turn Up Charlie’ has been axed after just one season.