Hillsborough County, Fla. (April 28, 2020) – Hillsborough County remains under a local state of emergency. As part of continued mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus and in anticipation of upcoming announcements from the State of Florida regarding plans for a gradual reopening of the state, Hillsborough County government will be extending all existing closures through Friday, May 15, 2020. This extension allows the County sufficient time to ensure its operations and services align to any Executive Orders issued by the Governor. The closures impact facilities and service locations across the county. For details and up-to-date information regarding cancellations and closures visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe. Until further notice, all Board of County Commissioners meetings, including public hearings and workshops, as well as Emergency Policy Group meetings, will be conducted “virtually” via telephonic and/or video communications technology. Residents have the ability to view and participate “virtually” in all BOCC meetings. Instructions on how to provide public comment “virtually” are available on the website. All other meetings remain cancelled until May 15; exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis. This closure and cancellation extension, directed by County Administrator Mike Merrill, impacts only those departments under the County Administrator and does not extend to other agencies. Agencies and Offices, such as the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Environmental Planning Commission, Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission, Clerk of the Circuit Court, 13th Judicial Circuit Court, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and city governments will determine how and when to proceed with meetings for their organizations. Please visit their respective websites for information. Residents who are able to conduct business transactions online or over the phone are encouraged to continue to do so at this time. The primary focus for Hillsborough County continues to be on public safety. During this local state of emergency, residents should be prepared for some day-to-day services to take a bit longer to process than usual. From the outset of the County’s emergency response to COVID-19, the safety of residents and businesses in our community has been the top priority. Hillsborough County, through the Office of Emergency Management, remains vigilant and continues to take appropriate action as needed. Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. For general County information, please call 813-272-5900, the County’s main information line.