Hillsborough County, Fla. (May 4, 2020) – Change happens today (Monday, May 4) for employees and customers of restaurant and retail industries in Hillsborough County as careful, measured steps begin toward COVID-19 coronavirus recovery. Hillsborough County emergency leaders have aligned the community’s COVID-19 recovery with Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today. Previous state and Hillsborough safer-at-home orders are now rescinded. The Governor’s new Executive Order still requires residents to limit personal interactions outside the home, but allows conditional reopening of certain activities, stores, restaurant seating, and some cultural facilities. The Governor’s Executive Order 20-112 does not prevent local governments from being more restrictive. That gives Hillsborough emergency leaders the ability to take actions they deem necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents. Beginning today in Hillsborough: Restaurants may offer outdoor seating and indoor seating at 25% of building capacity. Restaurants must adopt appropriate social distancing measures.

In-store retail businesses are allowed to operate at 25% occupancy and must abide by CDC and OSHA safety guidelines.

Elective medical procedures may resume at hospital ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental offices, orthodontic offices, endodontic offices and other health care offices that meet certain conditions.

Museums may open at 25% occupancy. Any components of museums that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, remain closed.

Schools continue distance learning.

Sporting venues may operate, but without spectators. What remains closed: Personal services such as hair and nail salons and barbershops

Bars, pubs, and nightclubs

Gyms and fitness centers

Movie theaters and concert halls

The prohibition on vacation rentals remains in effect. Residents should continue to take these steps to safeguard themselves and others: Seniors and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition are strongly encouraged to stay at home except when participating in essential activities and obtaining essential services and should take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Cloth face coverings are recommended in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g. grocery stores and pharmacies). A how to video on making face coverings can be found here as well as in Spanish.

To reduce risk, the Centers for Disease Control recommends washing hands often, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities are prohibited. For more information about Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery, including a list of frequently-asked questions, visit HCFLGov.net/StepbyStep.