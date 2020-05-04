On April 29, 2020, the Governor issued Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery. The plan allows for the phased opening of non-essential services and activities, and requires all individuals to continue following CDC safety and social distancing guidelines.
- Under the Governor’s Executive Order 20-111, the State Safer at Home Order is extended through 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020.
- The Governor’s Executive Order 20-112, Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery, is effective May 4, 2020 with no set expiration date, and the following apply:
- Senior citizens and individuals with underlying serious medical conditions are strongly encouraged to stay home and limit exposure to reduce COVID-19 risks.
- All essential services and activities previously allowed under the State’s Safer at Home Order may continue in the same manner in which they have been operating, including adherence to the safety guidelines issued by the CDC and OSHA.
- Consistent with the Governor’s prior orders, Bars, Pubs and Nightclubs remain closed.
- Vacation rentals also remain prohibited.
- Restaurants and Food Establishments may reopen dining areas with a maximum occupancy of 25% of the stated building capacity.Bar counters where alcohol is served must remain closed. Outdoor seating is permitted under the Governor’s order without building capacity limitations, as long as appropriate CDC social distancing guidelines are followed. Please note that local ordinances may limit outside seating. Additional guidance for restaurants and food establishments is enclosed in the last page of this document.
- Beginning on May 4, 2020, unless specifically prohibited and set forth below, non-essential services and activities may operate using social distancing guidelines. All non-essential services and activities may engage in unlimited curbside delivery and pickup. All permissible in-store activities must adhere to a maximum of 25% of the stated building occupancy. Employees, staff and/or independent contractors working at the establishment do not count toward the 25% building occupancy. Patrons will still be required to follow the appropriate CDC social distancing (no groups larger than 10 and maintain 6 feet between groups). The 25% maximum occupancy limit does not apply to essential services or activities, such as grocery stores, medical offices and home improvement stores, etc.
- The following non-essential services and activity types must remain CLOSED per the Governor:
- Arcade and video/game rooms
- Day/Beauty spa services
- Hair salon services (including braiding, hair cutting and styling)
- Nail salon services
- Barber shop services
- Fitness, dance, Pilates, and yoga studios and gyms
- Massage (unless directed by a medical provider)
- Painting, craft, or art studios
- Tattoo and piercing services
- Bowling
- Zoos
- Pool halls
- Concert and music halls
- Locations with amusement rides and/or water parks
- Movie and other theaters (including adult entertainment theaters)
Any other non-essential service and activity not specifically listed above is allowed to operate, subject to the 25% maximum occupancy and social distancing requirements.
- Museums and Libraries – Maximum patron occupancy at 25% of stated building capacity.Interactive functions/exhibits and child play areas must remain closed. Local governments may decide to keep museums and libraries closed.
- The Governor’s executive order directs everyone not to congregate in groups of more than 10 people and that people not of the same group remain 6 feet apart. This must be adhered to in a practical way while using common sense. To clarify, the directives do not prohibit 10 people from being in one building or place. More than 10 people are allowed in grocery stores, churches, parks, etc.; however, they must be 6 feet apart from those not in the same group. If you arrive together, you are allowed to stay together. Large gatherings for sporting, leisure or similar activities at venues, arenas and stadiums are prohibited.
County Orders and Guidance
- Under the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners’ Resolution #20-33 effective
April 30, 2020 all pools may reopen and are limited to 50% of that pool’s posted capacity and everyone is directed not to congregate in groups of more than ten people and that people not of the same group must remain six feet apart. Owners and operators must follow the CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfection of facilities.
- Under the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners’ Resolution #20-35 effective
April 30, 2020 playgrounds and play equipment located at private child care facilities may reopen while following the Governor’s Executive Order of no more than nine children and one caregiver per classroom, provided that all equipment used by one group of children must be cleaned and sanitized before use by another group of children. Owners and operators must follow the CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfection of facilities. Public playgrounds remain closed.
- Under the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners’ Resolution #20-34 effective
May 4, 2020 all Pinellas County public beaches and public beach parking facilities may reopen on May 4 and everyone is directed not to congregate in groups of more than ten people and that people not of the same group must remain six feet apart. Public beach restrooms may be open with enhanced cleaning and sanitation that meet CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfection.
- All residents are strongly encouraged to wear face masks per CDC guidance when in places of high foot traffic such as grocery and retail stores.
Examples for Restaurants and Food Establishments based on State Order
- Maximum 25% of Stated Building Occupancy
If your establishment’s stated maximum building occupancy is 180, the State Order allows for a maximum of 45 patrons at the same time indoors. The percentage measurement is not based on the number of tables you once had in your establishment; it is based upon the authorized building occupancy on your business license. Employees, staff and/or independent contractors working at the establishment do not count toward the 25% maximum occupancy.