Pinellas County, FL – Mike Meidel, Director, Pinellas County Economic Development remarked, “The County Commission on Tuesday set aside 35 million dollars out of the pot of money that we have received from the federal government. We were able to utilize these funds for this grant program. We’ve already verified that and we’re ready to roll.”
Grant Eligibility Overview
$5,000 for qualifying small businesses with a physical location in Pinellas
County (1-25 full-time employees, or equivalent part-time employees, including
the owner)
Restaurants, bars, short-term lodging and non-essential businesses impacted by
the local or state safer-at-home orders are eligible
Larger businesses, non-profits and home-based businesses are not eligible
Funds can be used to pay employee wages, vendors, rent or other business
expenses
No reimbursement is required
Businesses can only apply for this one-time assistance program to cover
COVID-19 related costs that are not paid by insurance or by another federal
program.
Pinellas CARES funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and
Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress designated a portion of funds to go to
local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.
A separate County fund targeted to assist individuals and families who need
emergency help paying rent or utilities is also available. Details about
Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance can be found here:
