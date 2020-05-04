Grant Eligibility Overview$5,000 for qualifying small businesses with a physical location in PinellasCounty (1-25 full-time employees, or equivalent part-time employees, includingthe owner)Restaurants, bars, short-term lodging and non-essential businesses impacted bythe local or state safer-at-home orders are eligibleLarger businesses, non-profits and home-based businesses are not eligibleFunds can be used to pay employee wages, vendors, rent or other businessexpensesNo reimbursement is requiredBusinesses can only apply for this one-time assistance program to coverCOVID-19 related costs that are not paid by insurance or by another federalprogram.

Pinellas CARES funds come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and

Economic Security (CARES) Act. Congress designated a portion of funds to go to

local governments to meet urgent financial needs within communities.

A separate County fund targeted to assist individuals and families who need

emergency help paying rent or utilities is also available. Details about

Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance can be found here:

https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__covid19.pinellascounty.org_pinellascaresindividual_&d=DwICAg&c=jGUuvAdBXp_VqQ6t0yah2g&r=wE05HMV27sxMbcrdb-0Mcw&m=31RFNd4vVIaQ8HEC7dCZaENwCcScPtPObKt3bYpHkdA&s=oNplsVYsXcDR-W1daPuBvH4xjtDr0T6RC09NWOlrAfg&e=

