(CNN) — Cady Groves, a pop and country singer and songwriter, died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee, Camus Celli, CEO of Vel Records, told CNN.

She was 30.

“Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner,” Celli said in a statement on Monday.

Groves, originally from Kansas, had just wrapped her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be due out this summer, according to her label. Some of her most popular songs include “This Little Girl,” “Love Actually” and “Forget You.”

Groves toured with LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville.

“Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family,” Celli said in his statement.

“She was so excited to finally be putting out this body of music that she had worked for so long on (over a year),” he said. “To get back in front of her fans to play this new music… that was really everything to her, her connection with her fans meant the world to her.”

Groves’ family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.

