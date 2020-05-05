Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Judi Dench Makes History As Oldest Vogue Cover Star
May 5, 2020 at 9:02 am
Filed Under:
cover of Vogue
,
Dame Judi Dench
,
History
,
oldest
,
Star
,
vogue magazine
Dame Judi Dench has made history as the oldest star to grace the cover of Vogue at the age of 85.