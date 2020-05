Ben Stiller has paid tribute to his father, actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, after his death at the age of 92. The Zoolander star remembered his father as “the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years”. Stiller’s mother, Anne Meara, and father formed the acclaimed husband and wife comedy duo Stiller and Meara in the 1960s. Jerry later became well known for his role as George Costanza’s father Frank in Seinfeld in the 1990s.