This Dutch restaurant serves people in greenhouse-like booths to tackle social distancing and dining in public during the coronavirus pandemic. Serres Sépparées by Mediamatic ETEN allows guests to enjoy a plant-based meals with a beautiful waterside view of Amsterdam whilst keeping protected from other diners. Waiters wear gloves and face shields and dishes are served on long boards which can be slid onto the table from outside. At the moment the concept is a trial, but Mediamatic ETEN are hoping to open again to the public on May 21.