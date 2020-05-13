CLEARWATER (CW44) – Newly elected Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard announced the closures on parts of Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater will remain closed through May 31, 2020.

“This made sense that they ought to spill outdoors where I think first of all I think people feel more comfortable and this also allows them to increase their capacity, hopefully upwards of 50% which gets them closer to profitability and allows them to employ more people. We’re kind of at a point now where we are balancing protecting lives and protecting livelihoods which is a very difficult balance and I want people to be safe but I also want them to have something to come to when this is all over.”