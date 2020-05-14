



TAMPA (CW44/Tampa Bay News Wire) – Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay is excited to welcome veteran Bill Canty to his newly built home on Tuesday, May 12. This home is the 4th reconstruction project through a partnership with the County Commissioners and the Affordable Housing Department. The goal is to preserve homeownership for future generations.

Bill Canty is a U.S. Army veteran and served our country from April 1964 to April 1967. Despite the many obstacles that occurred due to the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Canty maintained his excitement to see the progress on his new home. He stayed close by and rode his bike each day throughout the reconstruction process to see the progress and to connect with those helping build his home.