HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44) – Thursday’s meeting of the Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted to extend the local state of emergency for another week. A few of the more significant points of the meeting, the Hillsborough County Health Department informed that of total COVID-19 cases in Hillsborough County, approximately 20% is associated with long term care facilities. One of the higher points is a benchmark was reached in testing as nearly 2.5% of the population has been tested, up from 2%.