



ORLANDO, FL (CW44) -Disney Springs is set to begin a phased reopening on Wednesday, May 20th. Along with a COVID-19 warning for all Cast Members, Operating Participant employees and Guests, here are the 6 key things to know before arriving at Disney Springs:

Limited parking and reduced entrances

Temperature screenings prior to entry

Face coverings required for Guests ages 3 and up

Physical distancing practices including physically-distanced queues and physical barriers

Temporary operation modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and no scheduled entertainment offerings or high-touch interactive areas

An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation, including the addition of hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas

For further information, you can visit the Disney Springs website.