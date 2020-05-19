



HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44/HillsboroughCounty.org) –

As of May 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ full Phase 1 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery took effect. Phase 1 includes provisions that encourage Floridians to limit personal interactions outside the home and exercise responsible individual activity, but allows the conditional reopening of certain activities, stores, restaurants, fitness centers, and cultural facilities. The Governor has issued several Orders for Phase 1. We encourage all Hillsborough County to completely read the Orders:

During Phase 1, vulnerable individuals, including seniors and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition, should avoid close contact with people outside of the home and are strongly encouraged to take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC.

You can find full detail and answers to further questions on Hillsborough County’s website.

Hillsborough County opens free COVID-19 testing to all residents, by appointment only. See full story here.