TAMPA BAY (CW44) – Local brewery, Big Storm Brewing Company, like everyone else was deeply affected by COVID-19 closures. L.J. Govoni, says it began with shifting efforts from beer to making hand-sanitizer just to keep the doors open. A couple hundred gallons a week seemed a lofty goal.

Not long after the shift in gears, Legoland Florida took notice. As the COVID-19 restrictions in Florida begin to loosen and Legoland eyes a reopening, they’ve partnered with Big Storm Brewing whom is now processing 10,000 gallons a week!

Govoni added, “Very quickly the conversation went from, ‘What are you doing?’ to ‘How much can you supply us and how fast can you get it for us?'”