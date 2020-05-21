GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has just announced they have made another arrest in the February 23, 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Investigators say they have arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr, 50, and charged him with Felony Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment. They said he will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

Bryan is said to have taken video during the shooting of Arbery.

GBI officials said they are investigating the case in partnership with Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes’ office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.