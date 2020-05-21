Ruby Rose’s Batwoman departure explained Ruby reportedly quit ‘Batwoman’ because of her heavy workload. The actress starred as Kate Kane and her titular alter-ego in The CW series during its first season – which began airing last year – but announced earlier this week she is stepping away from the show. No reason was given for her departure, but a number of sources told Variety the actress was unhappy with the long hours required as series lead, which led to friction on set, and ultimately the mutual decision between her and Warner Bros. Television that they would part ways. It had been speculated Ruby had decided to leave ‘Batwoman because she was still in pain connected with the emergency surgery she underwent on two herniated discs. However, a source insisted the star’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.” Neither the actress or show bosses have commented on the claims.