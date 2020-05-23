



DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) held a press conference at their headquarters in Decatur today, discussing their investigation into a third suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds confirmed they arrested William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. 50, yesterday around 5:35 p.m. and charged him with Felony Murder & Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment in the February 23, 2020 shooting that killed Arbery.

Bryan is said to have recorded the shooting, which involved Travis and Gregory McMichael confronting Arbery while he was jogging in their neighborhood near Brunswick. Video shows Arbery had stopped at a house construction site in the area. Bryan was booked into Glynn County Jail.

Today, the GBI released copies of two warrants for Bryan’s arrest. One indicates Bryan caused the death of Ahmaud Arbery during the commission of a felony and accuses him of the false imprisonment violation.

The other warrant indicates Bryan attempted to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority using a vehicle during the incident.

Reynolds said the GBI has a few more things to do before turning the file to the office of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. He said this is the GBI’s 16th day of their role in the investigation.

Holmes spoke briefly, indicating the Arbery family is grateful for the public interest in the case. She declined to address questions about their next steps at this time and urged people to allow her office to investigate the case in the courtroom.

Reynolds said separate GBI team is conducting a second investigation into prosecutorial misconduct by Glynn County law enforcement. He they expect to complete soon and will then turn the file over to the attorney general’s office to decide on the outcome.

Post updated to include video.

Officials said they don’t expect to make any more arrests, but said this is still an active investigation. Check back for updates.