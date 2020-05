Of all the things that could hit your windshield when you’re driving down the road — a turtle is probably the last thing you’d expect.

It starts off as a day like any other. You’re driving along, and then suddenly, out of nowhere something comes flying right at you. Latonya Lark, the vehicle’s driver said, “He’s stuck there and he’s alive. Oh my God.”

Ashley Williams form WSAV in Savannah has the story.