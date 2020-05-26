



ORLANDO (CW44 News at 10) – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning June 5 following the Coronavirus closures.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Universal Studios Florida:

9am-6pm Daily

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

9am-6pm Daily

Universal’s Volcano Bay

10am-5pm Daily

Universal CityWalk Orlando

8am – 10pm Daily

A message to guests from Universal Orlando Resort’s website reads:

This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place. So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies. Note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.

What other safety measures are in place?