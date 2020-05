Author Larry Kramer died on Wednesday at the age of 84. Kramer’s early advocacy for a national response to AIDS in the 1980s helped raise awareness of the disease. According to CNN, the LGBTQ health pioneer also shaped healthcare policy into the 1990s. Kramer co-founded the ACT UP movement that made AIDS a national issue. He died of pneumonia after enduring illness for much of his life, including his own battle with AIDS.