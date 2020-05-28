Ellie Goulding announces double-sided album Brightest Blue The pop star has unveiled her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Delirium’ and revealed that Side B sees her lay bare her “vulnerability” and “symbolises growing up and becoming a woman”. On the first half of the record, she shared: She continued: The other side, which mainly features previously released collaborations, meanwhile, encapsulates her confident, brave and fearless side and features all her recent collaborations. The track-list revealed that Ellie has a new collaboration with Lauv on the way called ‘Slow Grenade’.