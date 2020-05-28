



RIVERVIEW (HCSO/CW44 News at 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Monday morning after he attacked both neighbors and deputies.

Just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, May 25, deputies responded to Hillcrest Drive in Riverview, where the caller advised that Isaiah Velez, 21, attacked neighbors. Velez bit an elderly neighbor’s ear and also tried to stab him with broken glass.

Deputies found Velez undressed, walking down the street. After trying to speak with him and de-escalate the situation, Velez began violently attacking deputies, who were forced to deploy their tasers. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and cleared Velez, who suffered minor scratches as a result. Deputies on the scene suffered from lacerations and abrasions.

Velez was charged with several felonies and transported to jail.

“This suspect refused to obey the verbal commands from our deputies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is the kind of situation our deputies face daily when protecting the citizens of Hillsborough County. I want to thank these deputies for remaining calm in a difficult situation like this one. This man faces numerous felony charges and remains in jail at this time.”