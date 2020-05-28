



PASCO (CW44 News at 10) – Pasco County has set aside $1,000,000 from the CARES Act to reimburse small business owners for purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Pasco County intends to provide reimbursement for a minimum of 1,000 businesses, implemented on a first-come, first-served basis through an online application, for reimbursements up to $1,000.

Business Eligibility:

Business eligibility is based on the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for COVID-19 requirements.

Businesses must be:

A for-profit, privately-held, small businesses that maintains a place of business in Pasco County and was established prior to March 1, 2020.

A small business with 2 to 50 employees.

A small business with a majority of employees residing in Pasco County.

Ineligible Businesses:

A business deriving more than one-third of gross annual revenue from legal gambling activities.

A business engaged in any illegal activity.

A business that presents live performances of an indecent sexual nature or derives directly or indirectly more than 2.5% of gross revenues through the sales of products and services, or the presentation of any depictions or displays, of an indecent sexual nature.

A business that has a primary purpose of facilitating polyamorous relationships.

Massage parlors.

Hot tub facilities.

Escort services.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Covered:

PPE covered is based on the recommendations in the OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 and the CDC. Purchases must have been made on or after March 1, 2020. Tax will not be reimbursed.

Eligible PPE for reimbursement:

Face Masks / Respirators

Gloves

Face Shields

Eye Protection

Gowns

Hand Sanitizer with an alcohol content 60% or higher

Disinfecting products identified on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s website of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2

Required Documentation:

Proof of business address in Pasco County verified by the State of Florida Division of Corporations: Sunbiz.org

List of employees and their addresses.

Completed IRS W-9 Form

Receipt or invoice with proof of payment (bank or credit card statement ** ) for PPE containing the following information: Date of purchase Seller Information (Company Name, Company Address, Company Phone Number) Description of item purchased clearly identifying the items as an approved PPE for reimbursement. Paid amount

) for PPE containing the following information:

**Please block out or omit account numbers if sending credit card or bank statements.

General Process: