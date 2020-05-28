Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
John Boyega Blasts Racists In String Of Angry Social Media Posts
May 28, 2020 at 9:12 am
Filed Under:
fans
,
films
,
George Floyd
,
John Boyega
,
Movies
,
racist
,
sick of violence
,
stop watching
John Boyega has urged racist fans to stop watching his films because he’s sick of violence.