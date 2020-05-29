Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Halsey Is Studying For The Bar Exam Amid Lockdown
May 29, 2020 at 12:57 pm
Filed Under:
Bar Exam
,
Footsteps
,
Halsey
,
Kim Kardashian West
,
Law
,
studying
Halsey is following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian West by studying to take her law bar exam.