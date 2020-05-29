(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 21, 2018 Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. - Pop icon Madonna said she felt \"raped\" by an in-depth profile of her in The New York Times, calling the newspaper \"one of the founding fathers of the patriarchy.\" The New York Times article entitled \"Madonna at Sixty\" focused too much on her age, Madonna said, arguing it would not have done so were she a man.\"The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!\" Madonna said on her Instagram account. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Madonna is coming under fire for a social media misstep over the death of Minneapolis security guard George Floyd.

As anger grew at footage showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he died, the singer Thursday tweeted a two-minute clip of her son, David Banda, dancing to Michael Jackson’s song “They Don’t Care About Us.”

She wrote in the caption: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

But the hitmaker was mocked by several commentators for an insensitive response to the story, which has sparked protests in a number of major cities.

“Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul. Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month,” wrote April Reign, the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

TV writer Akilah Green added that the video was “worse than that Pepsi can,” referring to an infamous 2017 commercial starring Kendall Jenner that used protest imagery to market the soft drink.

Several other commenters jokingly thanked Madonna for “ending racism.”

Video footage of Floyd’s death has sparked more painful conversation about the use of force by US police against African Americans and led to the firing of police officer Derek Chauvin. Protesters have called for the officers involved to face criminal charges and protests broke out in several cities on Thursday evening.

The latest video is not the first time Madonna has been criticized for making an awkward piece of social commentary in recent weeks.

In March, the singer told fans that COVID-19 is “the great equalizer” while lying in a milky bath sprinkled with rose petals.

CNN has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

This story has been updated to correctly attribute a tweet to April Reign.

