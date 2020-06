TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Hello all you cats and kittens. There’s been a major new development in the mysterious disappearance of Florida millionaire and animal sanctuary owner Don Lewis, who was married to Carole Baskin of the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a new interview earlier this week to 10 Tampa Bay that Lewis’ will was forged. He said “two experts deem it 100% a forgery” and “it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion.”

