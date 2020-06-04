TAMPA (CW44 News at 10) – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan led a press conference recapping the peaceful protests that devolved into violence. Thaddeus Bullard, more commonly known as WWE superstar, Titus O’Neil closed the conference with a plea to end the violence, “Enough is enough! You can’t clean up somebody else’s house if your own house is dirty.”

On June 2, a protest group of close to 200 people gathered at Tampa City Hall

at 4:00 PM. The crowd remained for approximately an hour and a half before

marching from downtown to the Fox 13 television station at 3213 W. Kennedy

Blvd. Tampa Police officers blocked traffic to ensure the marching protesters

stayed safe. The group stopped at the Fox 13 property to give speeches.

At 6:00 PM, a second protest started at Herman Massey Park and marched to meet

up with the previously listed group of protesters. The two groups came

together in front of Fox 13, and subsequently marched back downtown. Once

again, Tampa Police officers assisted with traffic control to get the group

safely back to downtown.

The crowd ultimately walked to the Franklin Manor restaurant, reportedly in

response to inflammatory social media comments made by the owner of the

establishment. The marching protesters converged with another group already

outside of the business, swelling in size to approximately 500 people.

The protest group then marched throughout the downtown area, stopping at

several locations. Protestors attempted to take over I-275 three different

times. Tampa Police officers, with the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol,

were able to block the protesters’ efforts to rush onto the interstate. At one

point, three demonstrators ran up an exit ramp of I-275, but officers quickly

stopped them before they could be injured on the interstate.

The protest traversed roughly eight (8) miles safely before some in the crowd

became violent and began throwing bricks and other items at officers near the

federal courthouse. At 10:50 PM, rocks were thrown at police cars. At 11:17

PM, bottles were thrown at police officers. As the crowd continued its march,

Tampa Police officers blocked traffic again along the Brorein Street Bridge.

Some in the crowd began climbing on top of police vehicles at the bridge.

With some in the protest becoming increasingly violent toward officers and

attempting to damage property, officers gave an official dispersal order at

11:46 p.m. to the remaining crowd of approximately 300. An object was thrown

at police officers, who then deployed CS gas and smoke to disperse the

remaining group. 64 people were ultimately taken into custody at E. Madison St

and N. Morgan St, charged with Unlawful Assembly. Four (4) people were charged

with Resisting Arrest without Violence.

Two police vehicles were damaged. A windshield was smashed on one vehicle and

a second was dented when a protester threw an object at it. One officer

sustained a minor injury. There were no reported injuries to protesters.