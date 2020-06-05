



HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 News at 10) – As of June 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ full Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery are in effect. Both phases include provisions encouraging Floridians to limit personal interactions outside the home and exercise responsible individual activity, but allow the conditional reopening of certain activities, stores, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, fitness centers, and cultural facilities.

For complete details of closures and easing of COVID-19 restrictions, visit Hillsborough County’s website.