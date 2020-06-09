BRANDON (CW44 News at 10) – In an effort to make COVID-19 coronavirus testing as convenient as possible to all residents, Hillsborough County and health care partners opened an additional free testing site in Brandon with weekend and evening hours. As a reminder, all residents who want an appointment for a test should call (813) 272-5900.

The additional location at 313 S. Lakewood Drive in Brandon will make COVID-19 coronavirus testing more convenient for residents throughout Hillsborough County with operating hours as follows:

Monday and Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. until noon

Residents with appointments are welcome to come to the new Brandon site on foot or on bicycles, but ALL residents must have an appointment.

In addition to the new Brandon site, two more sites are in the planning process. The additional sites will offer Hillsborough County residents a total of seven convenient locations to get a test, in addition to the in-home testing offered by the County for homebound residents or residents without access to transportation.

Hillsborough County continues to offer free testing at three Community Resource Centers around the County at the locations below, in addition to the Raymond James Stadium site:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22 nd St., Tampa

St., Tampa Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Even though residents no longer need to be symptomatic to get a COVID-19 test, pre-registration is still required through Hillsborough County’s call center, (813) 272-5900, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-Registration is Required:

There is NO CHARGE for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations.

Residents are NOT REQUIRED to have health insurance to get tested.

Should a test be scheduled for you, you will be informed of time, date, and testing location during this call.

What to Bring:

Personal vehicles MUST BE under the maximum height of 8 feet.

under the maximum height of 8 feet. Limit vehicle passengers to those getting a test.

Have a photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport).

Bring the CORRECT confirmation code provided by the call center; this can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screen-shot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screenshot on the phone helps the process, but is not required.

confirmation code provided by the call center; this can be a printed copy of the testing confirmation email received from the call center, a screen-shot of the confirmation number, or the code may be provided verbally. A printed code or screenshot on the phone helps the process, but is not required. You will be required to provide the following information:

Full name Current address (where you are staying) Best phone number to reach you in order to receive test results

What to Expect:

You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

A minimally invasive test will be administered.

Do NOT eat for two hours prior to your appointment time.

Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within 10 days. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results.

You will receive test results via the telephone number you gave at the time of pre-screening.

Please be patient – calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process.

Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19 coronavirus. Directional signage and law enforcement will help residents through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

For further information, please visit Hillsborough County’s website.