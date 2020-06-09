



POLK COUNTY (PCSO/CW44 News at 10) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people early Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, for their part in more than 30 car burglaries in the south Lakeland/Highland City areas.

The suspects arrested consists of four juveniles and one adult:

– Antony Campbell, 20, of Lakeland.

– Brent Johnson, 16, of Bartow

– Jakari Lowery, 14, of Lakeland

– Dre’ Vontae Jenkens, 16, of Lakeland

– Jontavios Oner, 14, of Lakeland

Among the items taken from the victims were electronic devices, money, and three firearms.

“Detectives saw this trend of burglaries occurring and not only put a stop to it quickly, they were also able to catch all five of the suspects who participated.”

– Grady Judd, Sheriff

Security video was obtained from the first series of car burglaries that showed the suspects using a red Dodge Charger to get to the various neighborhoods they hit.

On Saturday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger with all five suspects inside.

The Charger was impounded and a searched. Found inside of it were gloves and masks (matching those that were seen in security video), and two of the three stolen firearms.

All five suspects are being charged with:

-Armed Burglary of Conveyance (3 counts)

-Burglary of Conveyance (30 counts)

-Grand Theft Firearm (3 counts)

-Petit Theft (14 counts)

-Marijuana Possession and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Campbell also faces additional charges of Grand Theft and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.

Antony Campbell’s criminal history consists of 9 prior felonies and 7 misdemeanors, and was in prison in 2019 for similar charges. Dre’ Vonte Jenkins was previously charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely for Campbell (contributing to the delinquency of a minor) and for the juveniles who violated the youth protection ordinance (curfew).